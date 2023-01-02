Why Patriots Should Have Been Able To Challenge Dolphins Fumble

Early in Sunday’s Patriots game, Bill Belichick appeared to attempt to challenge a would-be Miami Dolphins fumble.

He should have been allowed to.

On the play, officials ruled that running back Raheem Mostert’s forward progress had been stopped before he lost possession of the ball. That was an incorrect call, as replays clearly showed the ball came loose as soon as safety Jabrill Peppers hit Mostert.

Forward progress calls, however, typically are “not reviewable,” as Belichick said in a Monday morning video conference. So, the Patriots were out of luck. Miami retained possession but later punted and went on to lose 23-21 at Gillette Stadium.

But a report Monday from ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio indicated this particular forward progress call actually was reviewable thanks to a tweak to the NFL rulebook made last year.

From ProFootballTalk:

PFT checked with the league office today and was told that while forward progress is not reviewable, there are aspects that can be reviewed if forward progress is ruled.