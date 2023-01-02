What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Big Win Over Dolphins

The New England Patriots’ season-saving win over the Miami Dolphins earned them a Victory Monday.

After the Patriots dispatched the Dolphins 23-21 at Gillette Stadium to keep their playoff hopes alive, head coach Bill Belichick informed his players that they would not be expected back at the facility until Wednesday morning.

“Congratulations, men,” Belichick said in a team-produced behind-the-scenes video. “I’m proud of you. I’m proud of the way you competed all week, competed today. It wasn’t perfect, but it was definitely good enough. It’s better than what it’s been, and that’s the difference. That’s the difference.

“We’re still here. One-week season. One-week season. Let’s pour it all in this week. But you know what I think we’re ready for?”

“Victory Monday?” center David Andrews replied.

“I think so,” Belichick said, smiling. “I think we’re ready for a Victory Monday.”

Inside the Patriots locker room after yesterday?s win. pic.twitter.com/HilTOAgPeS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 2, 2023

Belichick relayed a similar message in his postgame news conference, saying he was “really proud” of his team’s performance.