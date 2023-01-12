Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Reveals Extent Of Knee Injury

Lamar Jackson has been out since Week 13, and it doesn’t look like he’ll be able to play in the Ravens’ wild-card round.

Baltimore will go up against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday in a playoff matchup against AFC North rivals.

Anthony Brown started for Baltimore in Week 18, but Tyler Huntley appears ready to go after throwing passes in practice for the first time this week. And it appears he will be called upon again as Jackson missed his 17th practice Thursday, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Jackson suffered a knee injury in a win over the Denver Broncos in Week 13. Huntley has started in place of the MVP quarterback, but he has been listed on the injury report with a right shoulder and wrist injury. But Jackson gave some hope to Ravens fans in a tweet thread Thursday.

“Thank you everyone for your support and concerns regarding my injuries. I want to give you all an update as I am in the recovery process. I’ve suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3. There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable. I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything, but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans. I’m still hopeful we still have a chance.”

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Thursday that Jackson is not expected to play this Sunday, but it appears the 26-year-old will make an effort.