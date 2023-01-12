Celtics Fans Will Love Jaylen Brown Quote On Potential With Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are quickly becoming the most dominant duo the NBA has to offer. They’re both playing at not only an NBA All-Star level, but flirting with an All-NBA level. And while Brown, specifically, understands how far the two have come from just one year ago when Green Teamers were questioning if they could play together, he knows the ceiling remains untouched.

“I don’t think this is the best you will see,” Brown told reporters Wednesday after scoring 41 points with 12 rebounds in Boston’s 125-114 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, per The Boston Globe.

Tatum finished with a double-double of 31 points and 10 rebounds. He scored 14 fourth-quarter points with Brown doing the majority of his damage in the opening three periods. They became the first Celtics duo to finish with 30 or more points and 10 or more rebounds since Paul Pierce and Antoine Walker in March 2001.

Tatum now ranks fourth in the NBA in average scoring (30.8 points per game) while Brown sits 12th (27.2). The Celtics are the only team with two in the top 12.

“I definitely think we’ve got other limits to reach in the future in our career,” Brown continued. “This is part of the process right now. I’m interested to see how he continues to grow, how I continue to grow over the years. But right now, we’ve got to focus on what’s in front of us and that’s taking care of business and getting back to the Finals.”

Because of Brown and Tatum, the Celtics have compiled an NBA-best record of 30-12 entering Thursday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.