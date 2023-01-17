Tom Brady Ends Remarkable Streak In Bucs-Cowboys Playoff Game

A rare miss for the legendary QB

by

47 minutes ago

Tom Brady’s multiyear run of impeccable ball security in the red zone came to an end Monday night.

The first half of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wild-card playoff matchup against the Dallas Cowboys featured Brady’s first red-zone interception since the 2019 season.

After a productive 14-play, 70-yard drive, Brady tried to hit Buccaneers wideout Russell Gage in the end zone but found safety Jayron Kearse instead, squandering a prime scoring opportunity.

Dallas proceeded to march 80 yards in 15 plays to take a 12-0 lead at Raymond James Stadium.

The red-zone INT was the first of Brady’s tenure with the Bucs. He hadn’t been picked off inside the opponent’s 20-yard line since Week 5 of the 2019 season — his last as a New England Patriot. That interception came in a win over Washington, with Montae Nicholson snagging a fade intended for James White.

Brady has had an odd penchant for tossing red-zone interceptions in the postseason, however, and those giveaways rarely have burned him. As Jeff Howe of The Athletic noted, Brady was 5-1 entering Monday in playoff games in which he threw a red-zone pick.

Brady’s Bucs earned a spot in this year’s playoff field despite an uninspiring 8-9 regular-season record. This postseason run could be the last in Tampa for the legendary quarterback, as several other teams reportedly are expected to pursue Brady in free agency this offseason.

More:

Tom Brady Ends Remarkable Streak In Bucs-Cowboys Playoff Game
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Red Sox infielder Travis Shaw
Previous Article

Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Announces Retirement From Baseball
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and offensive coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge
Next Article

NFL Rumors: Do Patriots Coaches Have Vendetta Against Mac Jones?

Picked For You

Related