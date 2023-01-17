Tom Brady Ends Remarkable Streak In Bucs-Cowboys Playoff Game

Tom Brady’s multiyear run of impeccable ball security in the red zone came to an end Monday night.

The first half of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wild-card playoff matchup against the Dallas Cowboys featured Brady’s first red-zone interception since the 2019 season.

After a productive 14-play, 70-yard drive, Brady tried to hit Buccaneers wideout Russell Gage in the end zone but found safety Jayron Kearse instead, squandering a prime scoring opportunity.

Dallas proceeded to march 80 yards in 15 plays to take a 12-0 lead at Raymond James Stadium.

The red-zone INT was the first of Brady’s tenure with the Bucs. He hadn’t been picked off inside the opponent’s 20-yard line since Week 5 of the 2019 season — his last as a New England Patriot. That interception came in a win over Washington, with Montae Nicholson snagging a fade intended for James White.

Brady has had an odd penchant for tossing red-zone interceptions in the postseason, however, and those giveaways rarely have burned him. As Jeff Howe of The Athletic noted, Brady was 5-1 entering Monday in playoff games in which he threw a red-zone pick.