NFL Rumors: Do Patriots Coaches Have Vendetta Against Mac Jones?

Many Patriots fans likely are jumping for joy at New England’s reported desire to make Bill O’Brien its next offensive coordinator.

Matt Patricia and Joe Judge? They might be plotting revenge against quarterback Mac Jones.

OK, that’s a bit strong, but NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran on Monday indicated both coaches feel Jones is partly responsible for their reputations taking major hits in 2022. Curran included the note in a larger report about the Patriots making O’Brien their “primary target” for the OC vacancy as they prepare to interview candidates this week.

Here’s an excerpt from Curran’s column:

Car analogy alert! Low-cost, refurbished replacement parts can do more harm than good. Pay more and get the right part in the first place.

Of course, unlike an inanimate car part, coaches who get scrap-heaped or reassigned can voice their opinions if they feel scapegoated. The potential for both Judge and Patricia to feel they were set up to fail and/or that the young quarterback made them look bad is very much present. That’s another tender aspect going forward. Making sure there’s not a bunch of Mac-stabbing going on behind the scenes by guys who understand their brands got hurt in 2022 and might get Machiavellian in trying to recoup status.

That needs to be nipped in the bud because the team’s primed for an organizational rebirth even with a couple of olds at the helm.