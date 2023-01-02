Buccaneers Expected to Play Starters on Sunday vs. Falcons by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to play their starters on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Todd Bowles plans to play Buccaneers starters in meaningless Week 18 game. https://t.co/Qo53Yr7jKC — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 2, 2023

This decision seems puzzling, but Brady made it clear that he wants to be out there in Week 18, which likely played into Bowles’s decision. The Buccaneers have already locked up the NFC South with Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers, deeming their season-finale against the Atlanta Falcons meaningless. However, Tampa Bay has struggled to put up points on the offensive end, so some extra experimental reps heading into the playoffs may be a positive for the team. Brady looks to avoid his first sub-.500 season in his 23-year career.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons Odds

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are three-point underdogs against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, with the total set at 40.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.