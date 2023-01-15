WNBA Rumors: CT Sun Trading Jonquel Jones In Three-Team Deal

The Connecticut Sun reportedly are trading 2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones to the New York Liberty in a three-team deal.

Rachel Galligan of Winsider was the first to report the news Sunday evening, citing that it was close to being finalized. ESPN confirmed Jones was heading to the Liberty and added it was “expected to be finalized” Sunday night.

ESPN also reported Jones requested the trade to New York.

Sources have informed @Winsidr that a three team trade is in the works and close to being finalized that would send 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones to the New York Liberty. — Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) January 15, 2023

Breaking: 2021 WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones is being traded from the Connecticut Sun to the New York Liberty in a deal that's expected to be finalized Sunday night, sources told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.



Jones requested the trade specifically to New York. pic.twitter.com/FlI7MInN1e — ESPN (@espn) January 15, 2023

The Dallas Wings reportedly are the third team involved in the trade.

Jones, a four-time WNBA All-Star during her six seasons with the Sun, had one year remaining on her current contract. She averaged 14.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game last season and helped lead Connecticut to a second WNBA Finals berth in the last four campaigns.