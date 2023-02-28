Aaron Rodgers’ Backup Earns Seal Of Approval From Packers

The short-term standing of Jordan Love continues to hang in the balance given the uncertainty surrounding Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Love, the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is entering the final year of his rookie contract with time ticking down before the Packers need to make a decision on his fifth-year option. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday morning, and while he shared Green Bay remains in the dark about Rodgers’ decision, he expressed optimism in Love.

“I think he’s ready to play, and I think he’s ready to be an NFL starting quarterback,” Gutekunst told reporters, per USA Today Sports. “He’s worked really hard, he’s shown a lot of progression.

“I think the next step in his progression is to play.”

Unlike Rodgers, Gutekunst noted how he has been in constant communication with Love and his representatives this offseason. Gutekunst shared that he hasn’t had any in-person communication with Rodgers since Green Bay’s season ended in January, one win shy of the NFL playoffs.

“We need to have those conversations,” Gutekunst said in reference to meeting with Rodgers. “We want what’s best for the Green Bay Packers, what’s best for him so we’ll get to that coming up.”

Love has appeared in 10 games with one start since being a first-round pick. He’s completed 60.2% of his passes with three touchdowns and three interceptions.