Maple Leafs Add Defense, Acquire Jake McCabe by SportsGrid 12 minutes ago

The Toronto Maple Leafs made significant moves ahead of the NHL trade deadline, hoping to finally win a round in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In a masterstroke from the front office, the Leafs acquired veteran blue liner Jake McCabe and the aggressive Sam Lafferty. In exchange, they traded two prospects, Joey Anderson and Pavel Gogolev, with a conditional first-round draft pick in 2025 and a second-round draft pick in 2026.

McCabe adds much-needed toughness at the blue line, plays a defensive game, and instantly becomes one of the best-shot blockers on the roster. This season he has two goals and 18 assists in 55 games. Able to play on both the left and the right side of the defense, the 29-year-old’s versatility will be essential for a playoff run.

â€œI think we’ll still be busy and active and try to find if there’s any way that we can continue to improve. It’s at the balance now where you (ask): â€˜Are you changing the group too much?’â€ said Dubas.



The Leafs finally have the size and grit to complement their highly skilled offense and look like a team primed for a run at the cup. General manager Kyle Dubas is officially in â€œwin nowâ€ mode and has built the best roster of his career.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Toronto’s moves have shortened their odds of winning the Stanley Cup. They are the fourth favorite at +950 and are worth a shot at winning the Eastern Conference (+550). The division is out of reach, with the Boston Bruins tearing apart the league.

On a three-game winning streak, the Leafs play their second of a five-game road trip on Wednesday. They will face Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.