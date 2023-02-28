Packers Remain In Dark About Aaron Rodgers After QB’s Retreat

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst hasn't spoke to Rodgers yet

Aaron Rodgers has emerged from the darkness, but that doesn’t mean the Green Bay Packers quarterback has shed further light on his future.

Rodgers, who continues to mull over the next steps in his career, has not spoken with the organization since the end of the season, according to Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst. Gutekunst told reporters at the NFL combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday morning that Rodgers has not informed the team of his plans.

“He’s a great player, but until we have those conversations, I think all options are on the table,” Gutekunst told reporters, per ESPN’s Packers reporter Rob Demovsky. “We need to have those conversations. We want what’s best for the Green Bay Packers, what’s best for him so we’ll get to that coming up.”

Gutekunst said the Packers hope to have a decision by March 15, the first day of the new league year.

The options for Rodgers include returning to the Packers, playing for another team or retirement, though that feels less likely than the other two. Gutekunst said if Rodgers does return to Green Bay, the only organization he’s ever known, his contract will be restructured.

Gutekunst also expressed how he’s had conversations with other teams, but not regarding specific trade packages.

“I have conversations with teams all the time,” Gutekunst told reporters, per Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein. “I’ve talked to a lot of different teams about a lot of different things, but actual talking about trades, not yet.”

When asked about the readiness of Rodgers’ backup Jordan Love, Gutekunst responded he “absolutely” is ready to be a starting quarterback.

