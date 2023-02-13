Boston-Themed Commercials In Super Bowl LVII Included All Stereotypes

The Patriots might not have been playing in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, but that didn’t mean New Englanders and Bostonians weren’t well-represented during the broadcast.

A number of commercials that aired during the Super Bowl included a number of well-documented Boston stereotypes — for better or for worse.

Among them was a Dunkin’ commercial in which Cambridge native and actor Ben Affleck worked the drive-thru in Medford, Mass. Affleck served up coffees for many Boston natives in the company’s first-ever Super Bowl commercial before his wife, Jennifer Lopez, pulled up in her own car and jokingly criticized Affleck for the job he was doing.

The Dunkin’ ad was filmed in mid-January and gained plenty of attention prior to the big game.

Check it out:

A different commercial from Sam Adams was themed a “Brighter Boston” and made reference to number of Boston-related stereotypes, too. Among them were a fight for parking spaces, the rivalry between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees and former Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett even reading a book on anti-trash talk.

Additional appearances from comedian Lenny Clarke and Greg Hoyt, the actor who has played the character of “Your cousin from Boston” in previous Sam Adams commercials =, also were included in the ad by the well-known beer distributor.