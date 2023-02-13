Red Sox Hosted Super Bowl Party, Invited Christian Vázquez

Christian Va?zquez is no longer a member of the Boston Red Sox, however, his bond with the team remains alive and well.

When Boston hosted its Super Bowl watch party to catch Sunday’s Philadelphia Eagles-Kansas City Chiefs battle, several coaches and players — Trevor Story and Masataka Yoshida — gathered with Va?zquez in attendance. The 32-year-old veteran catcher spent his first eight big-league seasons in Boston before winning his second World Series title with the Houston Astros, then signing a three-year deal with the Minnesota Twins this past offseason.

Yet, despite the friendly gesture, the Red Sox took a precautionary measure which fellow ex-Boston teammate Kiké Hernández explained.

“There was a lot of giving him a hard time because AC (Alex Cora) told us to show up at 4 and he told him to show up at 5,” Hernández said Monday at JetBlue Park, according to MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “He was like, ‘Well, he told me to show up at 5.’ I was like, ‘Well, you’re on another team now. We were talking about signs and staff and you can’t know the signs now.'”

Va?zquez, who will reunite with Hernández representing Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic in March, became one of Boston’s more beloved homegrown talents. And that feeling was mutual with Va?zquez having reached out to the Red Sox to double-check their interest level before signing with Minnesota in December.

Now, joining a Twins squad that last season finished third in the American League Central, Va?zquez was asked about his latest experience.

“It was just asking him who’s there already and what’s different from there and here,” Hernández said. “There’s not much he can say yet because camp hasn’t started but it was just good seeing him. We kept in touch in the offseason. But seeing each other in person is just good.”