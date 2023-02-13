Kings G Malik Monk Misses Practice on Monday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Per James Ham of ESPN, Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (ankle) did not practice on Monday but did take some shots with his development coach.

Mike Brown did not have an official update on Malik Monk, but he said he did not practice, but got some shots up with his development coach. — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) February 13, 2023

Monk will likely miss his second straight game on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns. He has been their top scorer off the bench, which makes his absence notable. If he is out for Tuesday, it will spell more minutes for Kevin Huerter and a bump up in the rotation for Terence Davis. Sacramento will look to fend off the Mavericks from their third-place positioning in the West as Dallas sits just two games back.

Monk has averaged 13.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game in 54 appearances this season. This will be something to monitor heading into tomorrow as we await his final designation.

