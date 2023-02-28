Brad Marchand Needed Stitches After Collision In Bruins-Oilers

Brad Marchand went down on the first shift in the Bruins’ eventual 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.

Thankfully for Boston, though, he returned to the bench before the first period was over.

Marchand collided with Darnell Nurse and their legs got tangled up, which resulted in Nurse accidentally cutting Marchand. With Taylor Hall back in Boston due to a lower-body injury, Bruins fans held their breath in hopes of avoiding another injury.

After the game, The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa reported that Marchand received stitches for a cut above his ankle.

Marchand finished the win without a point, but the Bruins showcased their depth against a fast Oilers team that saw Connor McDavid reach 50 goals in a season for the first time in his career Monday night.

It’s unclear if Marchand will play in Tuesday’s game against the Calgary Flames as the Bruins wrap up their road trip. There is no morning skate scheduled and head coach Jim Montgomery will provide an update around 7:40 p.m. ET.