Bruins Notes: Boston’s Depth Outshines Oilers Star Connor McDavid

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid came as advertised Monday night against the Boston Bruins.

The high-flying talent and clear Hart Trophy favorite gave the Bruins all they could handle, scoring twice to give him 50 goals on the season.

While McDavid was the best player on the ice, Boston’s collective effort ended up outshining him as the Bruins’ depth played a pivotal factor in a 3-2 victory at Rogers Place.

“It has (been) and it’s been the difference for most of the year,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery told NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley as seen on the network’s postgame coverage. “We got six D-man, seven D-man that can really play hockey and then we got four lines that can play hockey. We really liked our five-on-five game tonight.”

The Bruins’ top line was held off the scoresheet, but that wasn’t a problem. Boston got three goals from three different lines as Tomas Nosek, Nick Foligno, who was moved up to the third line with Taylor Hall out due to injury, and Pavel Zacha each found the back of the net.

It also wasn’t on any one player to try to stick with McDavid. The Bruins defensemen drew a bulk of that incredibly challenging assignment, but they weren’t alone in making sure McDavid didn’t get anyone else on the Oilers’ dynamic offense going.

“Starts with the forwards. They did a good job in the neutral zone,” Bruins newcomer Dmitry Orlov said as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “He’s a great player and he was our focus today. Like I said, it was a team effort.”