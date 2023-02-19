Bruins Notes: Boston Continues To Get Contributions Outside Of Stars

BOSTON — The Bruins’ stars have made them one of the top teams in the NHL, but it’s the contributions from the team’s lesser-known players that have made them dominant.

All eyes were on Jake DeBrusk in his first game back since the Winter Classic. But it was a total team effort for Boston on Saturday night when it beat the New York Islanders, 6-2, at TD Garden. It was the Black and Gold’s third-straight win, and they had outscored their opponents 14-to-4 during that stretch.

Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman deserve their praise for their play in between the pipes, and stars like Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak have made highlight plays, but national media likely aren’t pointing at players like Trent Frederic and Nick Foligno as being key pieces for the Bruins.

But the duo combined for four points Saturday night, and the former had the highlight of the night with his unassisted goal that blew past Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov.

“The poise to open up, looked like he was going to pass — I believe it was (A.J.) Greer on the left wing — and then shoot it, I mean, he uses the defenseman as a screen,” head coach Jim Montgomery said. “And the goalie is expecting a pass. It’s a confident play.”

Frederic, Greer and Derek Forbort tied for second on the night with a plus-3 rating. Foligno was a team-best plus-4 against the Islanders, and he continues to be an unsung hero for the Bruins.

“We just talked about getting a home win,” Foligno said. “The other night, we didn’t get one coming off the break. Something we talked about at the start of the year was being a real hard team at home, being a hard place to play. We wanted to get back to that today, so I was really proud of the guys against a heavy team. Regardless, everyone plays back-to-backs in this league. I don’t buy that excuse anymore.”