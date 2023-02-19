Bruins Wrap: Boston Rolls Past Islanders In Jake DeBrusk’s Return

BOSTON — The Bruins cruised past the New York Islanders, 6-2, at TD Garden on Saturday night.

The Bruins improved to 42-8-5, and the Islanders fell to 28-24-7

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The siblings road trip appeared to be what the Black and Gold needed. Since their loss to the Washington Capitals last Saturday, the Bruins have won three straight games following their victory over the Islanders. Boston has outscored its opponents 14-to-4 during that three-game span.

It was a rough day for New York goaltender Semyon Varlamov as the Islanders had little answers to slow down Boston’s offense. Jake DeBrusk set the tone early for the Bruins with a power-play goal just 2:19 into the game. It was his first game since the Winter Classic, and the 26-year-old winger didn’t look like he missed a beat Saturday.

Islanders winger Kyle Palmieri appeared to make it a game when he cut the deficit, 3-1, and after the B’s struggled with penalties. But the Bruins didn’t waver and continued their dominance to put a blow to New York’s playoff push late in the season. Linus Ullmark registered 28 saves in the winning effort.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Trent Frederic scored two goals in the game, including an incredible wrist shot that blew past Varlamov in the second period. The center now has 13 goals this season.