What Jayson Tatum Said Before Bogus Ejection In Celtics Loss

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum had yet another post-All-Star Game slump of a showing Monday night against the New York Knicks.

Much like Tatum’s fellow Boston teammates, the 24-year-old couldn’t find his rhythm on the floor. And perhaps it was that frustration, coupled with New York’s continuous scoring runs on the other end, that boiled over and sent Tatum to the locker room early.

In the fourth quarter while the Celtics trailed in need of a desperate final push, Tatum came off a screen from teammate Al Horford at the top of the key. Tatum then attempted a 3-pointer but appeared to have his airspace invaded by Knicks’ Julius Randle, who also made contact with his arm. This understandably left Tatum disgruntled, which he expressed. On the next possession, after Josh Hart nailed a three for New York, Tatum jawed at one of the officials and received his second technical foul to give him his first career ejection.

Following the contest, Tatum revealed what he said that earned him the early exit.

“I feel like he smacked my arm,” Tatum told reporters, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “Yeah, it didn’t go my way. I mean, it’s tough. The first one, no call. If you look, it was clearly a foul. And those are the ones that’s tough, you’ll get a tech for something that you thought was right about. Second one, I just told him, ‘This was probably the best-officiated game I’ve been a part of.’ Trynna give him a compliment. Didn’t go over so well.”

Tatum added: “I said it was the best-officiated game I’ve been a part of. I meant it.”

Jayson Tatum gets ejected vs. Knicks #BOSvsNYK pic.twitter.com/z9aHUThIEL — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 28, 2023

The missed call wasn’t the only one that stuck with Tatum.