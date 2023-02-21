Celtics Fans Clamoring For NBA Veteran After Reported Buyout

The Boston Celtics had been linked to buyout candidates over the last few weeks, but reports that Will Barton had completed a contract buyout with the Washington Wizards on Tuesday afternoon seemingly went over a bit differently.

Simply, the early indications are that Green Teamers want president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and the Celtics to try and add Barton.

The reactions were noticeable almost immediately after ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the development. Barton is set to become a free agent once he clears waivers.

Here are some of the social media reactions we’re alluding to:

BOSTON https://t.co/ZmBAcwoVgC — Jeudi rime avec SORTI (@paytonpritchh) February 21, 2023

Will Barton? More like Will be in Celtic Green — ? (@SureThing_pal) February 21, 2023

Welcome to the Celtics bröther https://t.co/PxphYFmmgS — 7uice (@7uiceFCHWPO) February 21, 2023

The 32-year-old Barton would provide some depth on the wing behind stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, fulfilling arguably the only (minimal) need for the Green. Reports surfaced earlier this month that should Barton and the Wizards agree to a contract buyout, there would be mutual interest between him and the Celtics.

Barton averaged just 7.7 points on 38.7% from the field during 40 games for the Wizards this season, though did so while being limited to 19.6 minutes per game.