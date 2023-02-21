Patriots Tight End Outlook: Can Big-Money Duo Finally Break Out?

Sokol (three games): no targets

THREE BIG QUESTIONS

1. Can Bill O’Brien finally unlock the Henry/Smith duo? Both of the Patriots’ high-priced tight ends were relative non-factors in Matt Patricia’s offense. Henry followed up an impressive nine-touchdown campaign with the least productive season of his career. Smith, meanwhile, again was one of the NFL’s least efficient pass-catchers, topping 50 receiving yards just once and failing to find the end zone. The former Tennessee Titans standout has scored just one touchdown in 30 games for New England, and the terms of his contract restructure all but guarantee he’ll be on the roster in 2023.

Quarterback Mac Jones seemed to believe usage was partly to blame for the Patriots’ lack of tight end production, hinting on multiple occasions that Smith and Henry were not being utilized correctly. That was one of many issues that plagued the Patriots’ offense during Patricia’s disastrous one-year stint as its de facto coordinator.

Fortunately for them, they now have an OC who knows how to get the most out of star tight ends. The final year of O’Brien’s first Patriots stint (2011) was one of the best ever by an NFL tight end room, with Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez combining for 169 catches, 2,237 yards and 24 touchdowns during the regular season and another 36-446-5 in the playoffs.

That’s not to say O’Brien can turn the Patriots’ current duo into Gronk/Hernandez 2.0, and it’s worth noting that Smith also struggled under former coordinator Josh McDaniels, who employs a similar offensive philosophy to O’Brien’s. He could simply be a lost cause. But O’Brien knows how to effectively and creatively operate a two-tight end offense and should be able to coax more production out of the pair than Patricia could in 2022.

And he’ll need to, because the Patriots’ output at the position hasn’t justified their investment. Smith ($17.2 million) and Henry ($15.5 million) currently own the team’s second- and third-highest 2023 salary cap hits, respectively, trailing only Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon.

Cutting Smith would leave New England with a massive dead money charge and minimal cap relief, and though the Patriots could free up a good bit of space by releasing Henry ($10.5 million with $5 million in dead money), he’s been a far better player for them than his underperforming position mate.