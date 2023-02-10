Celtics Reportedly Targeting Three-Time NBA Champ On Buyout Market

The Boston Celtics didn’t make a big splash ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but there’s still an opportunity for the title contenders to make a future move.

The Celtics could look to the buyout market to add a piece, and reportedly have their eyes set on a player that has plenty of championship experience.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Celtics have shown interest in veteran sharpshooter Danny Green, who wants off of the Rockets after being traded to Houston from the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

“Danny Green’s the interesting player in Houston,” Wojnarowski said during an appearance on “NBA Today” on Friday. “I’m told that he would like to be waived just like John Wall is being waived, and not have to do a buyout. But teams like Boston, Cleveland, Los Angeles, (have) great interest in him.”

Green, 35, has won three NBA titles with three different franchises — San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers — but has played in only three games this season after tearing his ACL in last year’s playoffs with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Green didn’t provide much for the Grizzlies as he got back on the court this month, shooting just 27.3% from the field in limited playing time. But that lack of production in an incredibly small sample size can be attributed to Green knocking off the rust after a long layoff.

The 14-year pro is a career 39.9% shooter from beyond the arc, and even though he isn’t in his prime, he could give the Celtics a consistent shooter they are in need of with Sam Hauser proving to be streaky with his long-range shot-making. And Green isn’t a slouch on defense, either, having been named to the All-NBA Defensive Second Team in the 2016-17 season.