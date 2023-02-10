Kyle Busch Not Barred From Dayton 500 Despite Prison Conviction In Mexico

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch won’t face disciplinary action following his gun law violations in Mexico.

Busch, 37, was found in possession of an illegal firearm when he was detained at an airport in Quintana Roo, Mexico in January. This led to an initial 3 1/2-year prison sentence along with a $1,098 fine handed down by a judge in Mexico on Feb. 3. Yet, the federal Attorney General’s Office allowed Busch to pay a bond and depart back to the United States.

And after Busch apologized for his mistake, NASCAR announced that no consequences would be levied on him.

“We do have a Member Conduct policy,” a NASCAR spokesperson said, according to Autoweek. “With the information we received, we did not feel that this warranted any disciplinary action.”

Busch and his wife were on their way back home from vacation in Cancun when the .380 caliber pistol was discovered in Busch’s bag when scanned at the airport’s terminal.

In his first season driving for Richard Childress Racing, Busch is cleared for the Daytona 500 race on Feb. 13. However, a hearing in Mexico will still be scheduled to set Busch’s conditional punishment.