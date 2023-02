The Bruins closed out their two-game road trip with a dominant, 5-0 win over the Predators in front of the team’s siblings. The B’s will be heading back to Boston for their matchup with the Islanders on Saturday, and the family will be in the building as they hope to see the Bruins win their third straight game.

