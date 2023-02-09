‘It Hurt Them’: Blake Griffin Subtly Pokes At Odd 76ers Game Plan

BOSTON — The Philadelphia 76ers took an odd approach to defending the shorthanded Celtics on Wednesday night, leading to a season-best performance from little-used veteran Blake Griffin.

Boston entered the matchup extremely shorthanded, missing starters Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III and Al Horford. Those absences thrust the likes of Grant Williams and Griffin into the starting lineup, which must have served as a signal for Philadelphia to take it easy on the defensive end, as they routinely left shooters open throughout the contest.

As demonstrated by the Celtics’ 106-99 win, it wasn’t a sound strategy.

Griffin in particular made the most of Philly’s lazy defensive effort, making his first three attempts from beyond the arc, eventually finishing with 15 points on five made 3-pointers.

the year is 2023 and Blake Griffin is 5/7 from 3 and it's still early in the second half ?#BleedGreen #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/CcorFTeJGl — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 9, 2023

“When a team leaves you open like that, you’ve just got to try and make them pay,” Griffin said postgame. “I’ll shoot open shots all night. It was nice to see some of them go through.”

When made aware of 76ers guard James Harden’s comments about how leaving him open was the strategy, Griffin slightly changed his tune.