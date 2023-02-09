Jaylen Brown Reportedly Suffers Facial Fracture, Expected To Miss Time

BOSTON — Just minutes after catching a stray elbow to the face, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was ruled out of Wednesday’s victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

As is usually the case, the quick decision spelled bad news for the two-time All-Star.

“Boston’s Jaylen Brown has suffered a facial fracture and will miss some time, sources tell The Athletic (and) Stadium,” NBA insider Shams Charania tweeted Wednesday. “Initial feeling is Brown could be sidelined through the All-Star break, with further specialist examination on Thursday.”

The injury was a freak accident, as Brown and Jayson Tatum collided while chasing down a rebound. Tatum’s elbow caught Brown on the cheek, sending the 26-year-old to the floor. Brown quickly got up and exited the game. You can see the collision below.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum collide towards the end of the half and JB heads to the locker room #PHIvsBOS pic.twitter.com/Kf1Yn0Z7pO — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 9, 2023

Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla was not able to provide an update immediately following the win, telling reporters he had attempted to call Brown but did not receive an answer. In the locker room postgame, Malcolm Brogdon said Brown was quiet and in “a lot of pain,” per The Athletic’s Jay King, before leaving TD Garden.

The injury came at an awful time for Brown personally, as he was named an NBA All-Star for the second time in his career. With an injury to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s trade to the Dallas Mavericks, there was an outside chance Brown could have been chosen to start the game.