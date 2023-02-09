Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Suffers Facial Injury, Ruled Out Vs. 76ers

BOSTON — As if they weren’t shorthanded enough, the Celtics lost yet another starter on Wednesday night.

The Celtics officially ruled Jaylen Brown out for the second half of their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers. In the closing minutes of the first half, Brown collided with teammate Jayson Tatum before immediately grabbing at his face. After making it back to his feet, Brown swiftly made his way back to Boston’s locker room, failing to return for the second half.

You can watch Brown’s collision with Tatum below.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum collide towards the end of the half and JB heads to the locker room #PHIvsBOS pic.twitter.com/Kf1Yn0Z7pO — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 9, 2023

The injury came on a night where the C’s were already shorthanded, as Robert Williams III and Al Horford were ruled out pregame due to respective lower-body injuries. Marcus Smart also missed the matchup, his eighth consecutive with a sprained ankle.

The Celtics opted to have Malcolm Brogdon fill in for Brown to start the second half, marking the first time Brogdon, Tatum, Derrick White, Grant Williams and Blake Griffin have played together.