Jayson Tatum Signs Jersey For Eagles Receiver, Celtics Fan DeVonta Smith

Jayson Tatum sank the hearts of Philadelphia fans Saturday night, and this moment likely rubbed salt in the wound.

The Celtics beat the 76ers, 110-107, thanks to a game-winning 3-pointer from Tatum. Joel Embiid threw up a full-court heave with the remaining two seconds left in the game, and it miraculously went in. But the star center’s shot was not up on time, which secured the victory for Boston.

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith was sitting courtside at the game, and he also rang a mock liberty bell before the matchup. And after hitting his game-winner, Tatum signed his jersey and gave it to the Philadelphia star.

Smith is a huge Celtics fan, and the 76ers have been unsuccessful in trying to convert the 24-year-old wideout away from his fandom, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark.

DeVonta Smith is a big Celtics fan



Jayson Tatum gave him the shirt off his back



Sixers still have not been able to get DeVonta to switch sides! pic.twitter.com/Sy06hMUDyG — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 26, 2023

Luckily for Smith, Tatum didn’t seem to hold any hard feelings over the receiver’s tweet over the Celtics star “having no dog in him” during the NBA Finals last season.

Philadelphia fans dealt with a rollercoaster of emotions throughout Saturday’s game, and the final image of its star pass catcher receiving a gift from a Boston player will make it a tough sleep.