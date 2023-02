The Boston Bruins and Linus Ullmark extend their win streak to six games in Vancouver on Saturday.

In addition to scoring an impressive empty-net goal from across the ice, Ullmark made a number of timely saves in the Black and Gold’s 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

Ullmark is 30-4-1 this season.

For more, check out the “Save of the Game” in the video above, presented by TD Bank.