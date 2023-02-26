Watch Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Rip Out Philly Hearts With Game Winner

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers just played the NBA’s game of the year.

Unsurprisingly, it was the Celtics who came out on top in the end, but not before one of the wildest finishes in recent basketball memory.

In what you would expect out of a matchup between two of the Eastern Conference’s best teams, this one went down to the wire. Boston and Philly entered the final 0:10 of game time tied at 107, with the Celtics prepared to take the final shot. Their attempt obviously went to Jayson Tatum, who hit a nasty step back to put the C’s up 110-107.

WHAT AN ENDING IN PHILLY ?



TATUM HITS FROM 3. EMBIID'S SHOT FROM 3/4 COURT IS AFTER THE BUZZER



If you didn’t turn the clip off after Tatum’s jumper, you’d know that things only got crazier in the final 0:01. Sixers star Joel Embiid tossed up a desperation heave from the Celtics 3-point line, sinking the shot.

One problem: He let go too late.