NBA Rumors: Celtics Acquire Mike Muscala In Trade With Thunder

The C's got some depth

3 hours ago

The Celtics needed some big man depth, and they did just that ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

Boston acquired Mike Muscala from the Thunder on Thursday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported. The Celtics reportedly sent Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to Oklahoma City.

Muscala, 31, is averaging 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 43.8 % from the field.

The Celtics certainly will benefit by having Muscala on the bench, especially with Al Horford and Robert Williams dealing with injuries of late.

Muscala now joins a Celtics team that’s fresh off a win over the Philadelphia 76ers and sit atop the NBA standings with a 39-16 record.

Thumbnail photo via Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports Images
