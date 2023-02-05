NBA Rumors: Mavericks Beat Out This Team In Kyrie Irving Trade

The Dallas Mavericks weren’t the only team interested in Kyrie Irving before ultimately acquiring the talented guard in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas beat out the Los Angeles Lakers for Irving, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. After the Mavericks came to a blockbuster agreement with the Nets, Wojnarowski reported that LA had “several conversations” with Brooklyn about a potential deal for Irving.

The Nets ultimately preferred the Mavericks’ package with Brooklyn getting back a point guard and wing in addition to future picks. Wojnarowski reported Dallas is sending forward Dorian Finney-Smith, guard Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks to Brooklyn.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, those second-rounders are in 2027 and 2029. Brooklyn also is sending veteran Markieff Morris to Dallas.

Irving on Friday requested to be traded by the Nets before the NBA trade deadline, which is set for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.