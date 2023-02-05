NBA Rumors: Nets Trade Kyrie Irving To Mavericks In Blockbuster Move

Kyrie Irving is on the move.

Irving on Sunday was traded from the Nets to the Mavericks, as first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. According to Charania, Dallas will send Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and three draft picks to Brooklyn in exchange for the star point guard. Those selections reportedly are a 2029 unprotected first-rounder and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029.

The blockbuster trade was ironed out two days after Irving reportedly requested a trade from the Nets and four days ahead of the NBA’s deadline for deals. The eight-time All-Star leaves a Brooklyn team that entered Sunday fourth in the Eastern Conference standings and joins a Dallas club that currently owns the sixth seed in the West.

By trading for Irving, Mark Cuban and company provided franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic with the first legitimate superstar teammate of his young career. Doncic, the third overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, currently has the fourth-shortest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the league MVP award this season.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski pointed out Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison has “a long history” with Irving, who is playing this season on an expiring contract. According to the trusted NBA insider, Dallas will take a wait-and-see approach with Irving and make a decision on a potential new deal in the offseason.