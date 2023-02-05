NBA Rumors: This Team Prepared To Pursue Nets Star Kevin Durant

Did the Nets’ blockbuster trade Sunday tip the hourglass on Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn tenure?

It’s a scenario at least one team reportedly is prepared for. The Nets reportedly traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks four days ahead of the NBA trade deadline, which leaves Durant without a superstar running mate in the Big Apple. Time will tell how Irving’s trade impacts Durant’s commitment to Brooklyn, but considering the superstar forward wanted a change of scenery as recently as last summer, his optimism about the future of the franchise might be back down to a low level.

And if KD ultimately forces his removal from the Nets, a contender is ready to pounce. Not long after the Irving news broke, Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report reported the Phoenix Suns are in line to pursue Durant if he’s made available by Brooklyn.

Durant might welcome a move to the desert, too. The Suns, who represented the Western Conference in the 2021 NBA Finals, reportedly were on KD’s wish list back in June before he ultimately rescinded his Brooklyn trade request. There also would be added comfort for a team interested in acquiring Durant, who is under contract through the 2025-26 season.

A relocation for Durant probably isn’t imminent, as the Nets only have until Thursday to arrange a deal for one of the league’s best players who has term on his contract. But once the current campaign concludes, the KD sweepstakes very well could open up.