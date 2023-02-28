NFL Rumors: Patriots Rival To Have Second Meeting With Derek Carr

The New York Jets’ recruitment of Derek Carr reportedly will continue this week in Indianapolis.

Carr, released by the Raiders two weeks ago, met with the Jets shortly after his departure from Las Vegas. The meeting reportedly went well, with New York staffers telling the veteran quarterback he still has a path toward becoming a Hall of Famer.

The signal-caller intends to meet with the Jets again this week during a visit to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, according to multiple reports. Carr also will speak with members of the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.

The 31-year-old’s ongoing discussions with the Jets obviously could impact the New England Patriots.

On one hand, his arrival in New York would make the Jets far better than they were in 2022. However, from a Patriots perspective, Carr joining the Jets would be preferable to someone like Aaron Rodgers landing with the AFC East rivals. Rodgers’ future both in the NFL and with the Green Bay Packers remains unclear.

The Raiders selected Carr in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He earned four Pro Bowl nods over his nine seasons with the organization. It remains to be seen how Josh McDaniels’ team will fill the void at starting quarterback.