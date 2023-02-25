Ex-Patriot Gives Advice To Aaron Rodgers If He Joins Jets

Aaron Rodgers has left the darkness, but he hasn’t officially spoken out about his future.

The 39-year-old quarterback has said he plans on telling the Packers where he envisions his 2023 as to not hold the organization hostage.

There have been multiple reports on how Green Bay has viewed the situation and its views on Jordan Love, though Rodgers has pointed out those in his inner circle don’t speak to reporters like ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, which is why “they don’t know (expletive).”

The New York Jets and the Las Vegas Raiders have been heavily linked to the future Hall of Fame quarterback, and the former reportedly is waiting on Rodgers’ decision before they make their choice on Derek Carr, who they brought in for a visit and reportedly gave an aggressive pitch to.

Former Giants running back Tiki Barber has claimed the Packers signal-caller is “too sensitive” for New York. However, a former Jets and New England Patriots cornerback had a different view of Rodgers in the Big Apple.

“I would tell Aaron to come in humble,” Darrelle Revis told TMZ Sports on Saturday. “I would tell him to come in and embrace it the best he can. It’s definitely a tough market, but I truly believe that Aaron, with all of his success and what he brings to the table, I think he’ll be able to weather the storm be able to come in and help win.”

The Pro Football Hall of Famer also noted Jets fans can expect high-scoring games with the weapons the team has.