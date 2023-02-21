Derek Carr’s Brother Reveals Details About Quarterback’s Jets Visit

Derek Carr’s free agency tour apparently kicked off on a high note.

Carr, who was officially released by the Las Vegas Raiders last week, visited the Jets over the weekend. New York arguably is the most quarterback-needy team going into the offseason, as Gang Green might only be a legitimate starting signal-caller away from being a true Super Bowl contender.

David Carr, the older brother of the nine-year veteran and a former NFL QB himself, revealed details about Derek’s visit to the Meadowlands on Monday’s episode of “NFL Total Access.”

“Derek had a great trip,” David Carr said on NFL Network. “He went there to get a feel for how they work from the top, down. We knew he would love Robert Saleh. He’s fantastic and they hit it off. They would love to work together, but there are a lot of questions that need to be asked. He has to find out how the inner workings of, obviously, the front office works. But I think the most important thing for him, as a veteran quarterback, what is it going to be like as an offensive play-caller and a quarterback and that relationship? Todd Downing is there, he has a relationship with Todd. Nathaniel Hackett is there, so how does all of that work?

“They had a good chat. They talked about a lot of different things. Obviously, the team is just in need of a quarterback, some stability there. They have a lot of good components. There are a lot of things that are very positive about the Jets. He had a great trip. It’s going to be a long process, though. He really only has the Saints, the Raiders and the Jets to kind of compare those three places. He wants to do his due diligence and see as many places as he can to get a feel for what the best place will be for him.”

The “long process” expected for Carr’s free agency decision might be due to more than the 31-year-old’s desire to gain more intel. Teams in the QB market this spring might want to see the Aaron Rodgers domino drop before they make a decision on any other signal-caller.