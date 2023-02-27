Peter King Projects Rams’ Asking Price For Corner Jalen Ramsey

The Rams need to make some changes this NFL offseason, and that could include moving on from one of their best players.

There has been an abundance of Jalen Ramsey trade rumors the past few months. Los Angeles currently finds itself in an undesirable financial situation and the problem could be partly alleviated through a deal involving Ramsey, who’s slated to account for a $25.2 million salary cap hit in 2023.

The 28-year-old is under contract through the 2024 season, though, so an interested team wouldn’t be in line for a discount that sometimes comes with a player on an expiring deal. In his latest Football Morning in American column, Peter King estimated the cost of trading for Ramsey.

“My projection is the Rams could get something between a low first-round pick this year (Dallas, Buffalo and Kansas City could be interested, and pick between 26 and 31 overall) and a package of picks — perhaps a low two this year, and a fourth-rounder this year or next, that could rise depending on performance or play-time markers Ramsey could meet,” King wrote for NBC Sports.

Between this projected price tag and the prospect of paying Ramsey on his next contract, a blockbuster trade for the six-time Pro Bowl selection might be too rich for the Patriots’ blood. Still, New England should kick the tires on Ramsey at the very minimum.