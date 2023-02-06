Why Patriots Should Pursue Blockbuster Trade For This NFL Star

Ramsey, who has three years left on his current contract, will carry a base salary of $17 million in 2023 while carrying a $25.2 million cap hit. Of that $17 million, $5 million already is fully guaranteed with another $7.5 million becoming guaranteed March 22. His salary will decrease by $2.5 million in 2024 with his cap hit seeing a slight increase. In 2025, Ramsey is scheduled to make $15.5 million while carrying a cap hit of $22.7 million.

But the numbers could be far more palatable for the Patriots.

Ramsey would cost $17 million against New England’s cap in 2023, $18.5 million in 2024 and $19.5 million in 2025, according to Patriots salary cap guru Miguel Benzan, who currently has the franchise’s cap number at just over $34 million. Notably, the Patriots could release Ramsey after the 2024 season while only being on the hook for a $3.2 million dead cap hit in 2025.

So, New England could add Ramsey for his age-29 and 30 seasons and then move on with little financial repercussions. The Patriots also could restructure his contract to make Ramsey’s 2025 salary more manageable.

Of course, the big question here is: What would the Patriots have to part with in a Ramsey trade? It’s hard to imagine Belichick dealing a first-round pick to acquire an already-expensive player. But what if a second-rounder along with a couple of middle-round picks gets the job done? The Rams don’t have a ton of leverage, and you could make a strong case that Ramsey’s age and contract status don’t warrant trading first-rounders.

The potential timing of a trade also is worth pointing out. If the Rams trade Ramsey before June 1, they only would gain $5.6 million in cap space while paying him $19.6 million in dead cap space, per RamsWire. If a deal happens after June 1, Los Angeles would free up $17 million in cap space. There are pros and cons to executing a deal in either scenario.

Some will argue the Patriots instead should re-sign Jonathan Jones, who’s established himself as an elite slot defender and quality starter on the outside. They then could bank on the further development of Jack and Marcus Jones, both of whom were very impressive during their rookie campaigns, and hope the always-solid Jalen Mills can stay healthy. New England also could re-sign restricted free agent Myles Bryant, whose versatility and ability to handle the slot would be important, especially if Marcus Jones is going to continue playing in all three phases.

But that would be risky.

Jonathan Jones will turn 30 in September, and Mills’ injury history is very concerning. Jack Jones’ stellar debut ended with an alarming spot on the suspended list, and Marcus Jones’ size might limit his ceiling. Bryant is a good player, but he’s a depth piece.

A better plan: Trade for Ramsey, let Mills and Jack Jones battle for the No. 2 spot and rotate Bryant and Marcus Jones in the slot. They also could free up roughly $5 million in cap space by releasing Mills and then use the money to re-sign Jonathan Jones, whose value in free agency might not be as high as he’s hoping it will be.