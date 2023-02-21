Recent Trend Spells Good News For Celtics’ 2023 NBA Finals Hopes

Boston Celtics fans certainly enjoyed watching Jayson Tatum take home NBA All-Star Game MVP honors Sunday.

They likely will enjoy a little fun fact about that honor, as well.

Tatum, in setting the NBA All-Star Game points record, now has the opportunity to become the third consecutive player to take home the All-Star Game MVP and NBA Finals MVP in the same season. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who selected Tatum first among starters, took home both awards in 2021 and Stephen Curry did the same in 2022.

Will Jayson Tatum and the Celtics continue this recent trend?



Tatum is likely viewed as the NBA Finals MVP favorite with 23 regular season games remaining. The Celtics are the odds-on favorite at BetMGM, holding +300 odds to bring home Banner 18. In being their best player and having won the Eastern Conference Finals MVP in 2022, Tatum is the obvious choice at this point in the season.

Tatum and the Celtics are certainly hoping for a three-peat.