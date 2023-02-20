Why Drafting Jayson Tatum First Was ‘No-Brainer’ For Giannis Antetokounmpo

Once Giannis Antetokounmpo is done playing, he might have a future as an NBA general manager.

Antetokounmpo showcased his team-building skills before the NBA All-Star Game Sunday night in Utah. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar used his first pick on Jayson Tatum, who went on to make history in the star-studded showcase at Vivint Arena. The Boston Celtics franchise cornerstone set a new All-Star Game record with 55 points in Team Giannis’ 184-175 win over Team LeBron.

The Greek Freak, as any good front officer member would, did some due diligence before assembling his roster. This included a conversation with Tatum, who told his fellow MVP candidate that he had every intention of putting on a show.

“I had a little conversation with him (Tatum), I knew he was going to play hard and he was going to take it serious,” Antetokounmpo told reporters, per ESPN. “So, it was a no-brainer.”

Speaking of no-brainers, Tatum’s offensive outburst in Salt Lake City made him an obvious recipient of the All-Star Game MVP Award, which meant “the world” to the 24-year-old.