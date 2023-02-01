Tom Brady Shares Flood Of Patriots Memories After Retirement

After officially announcing his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, Tom Brady took a stroll down memory lane.

The 45-year-old commemorated his decision to walk away from football by sharing dozens of photos from his 23-year career on his Instagram story. Many of those were from the two decades he spent with the New England Patriots.

The first Patriots-related shot Brady posted was one of him and head coach Bill Belichick — a sign of appreciation even after their relationship became strained toward the end of the quarterback’s New England tenure.

Brady went on to share a slew of other Patriots photos, capturing his relationships with, among others, Robert and Jonathan Kraft, Brian Hoyer, Drew Bledsoe, Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett, Danny Etling, Josh McDaniels, Matthew Slater, Tedy Bruschi, Lawyer Milloy, Randy Moss and Scott Pioli.

Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Wes Welker and Danny Amendola also made multiple appearances.