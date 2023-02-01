Tom Brady Shares Flood Of Patriots Memories After Retirement

TB12 was in a reflective mood Wednesday

by

3 hours ago

After officially announcing his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, Tom Brady took a stroll down memory lane.

The 45-year-old commemorated his decision to walk away from football by sharing dozens of photos from his 23-year career on his Instagram story. Many of those were from the two decades he spent with the New England Patriots.

The first Patriots-related shot Brady posted was one of him and head coach Bill Belichick — a sign of appreciation even after their relationship became strained toward the end of the quarterback’s New England tenure.

Tom Brady, Bill Belichick

Brady went on to share a slew of other Patriots photos, capturing his relationships with, among others, Robert and Jonathan Kraft, Brian Hoyer, Drew Bledsoe, Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett, Danny Etling, Josh McDaniels, Matthew Slater, Tedy Bruschi, Lawyer Milloy, Randy Moss and Scott Pioli.

Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Wes Welker and Danny Amendola also made multiple appearances.

Tom Brady, Scott Pioli
Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett
Tom Brady, Robert Kraft
Patriots team photo
Tom Brady, Lawyer Milloy, Tedy Bruschi
Tom Brady, Randy Moss
Tom Brady, Tedy Bruschi
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, Danny Etling, Brian Hoyer
Tom Brady, Josh McDaniels
Tom Brady, Drew Bledsoe
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer
Tom Brady

More:

Buccaneers Rebuild? Patriots Should Seek Potential Trade Offers
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
Retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Previous Article

Reminder: Robert Kraft Wants Tom Brady To Retire With Patriots
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady
Next Article

When NFL Legend Tom Brady Is Eligible For Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Picked For You

Related