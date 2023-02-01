When NFL Legend Tom Brady Is Eligible For Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Brady undoubtedly is a first ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer

by

3 hours ago

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the National Football League on Wednesday morning, and fortunately for all the Brady followers and New England Patriots fans there’s no debate as to when the legendary quarterback will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Brady is eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028. The seven-time Super Bowl champion undoubtedly is a first-ballot selection, which means it’s fair to set your calendars for summer 2028 and a trip to Canton, Ohio.

The Hall’s official Twitter account Wednesday indicated much of the same calling 2028 “a year worth noting.”

According to Future Football Legends, well over half of their Top 100 were enshrined on the first ballot, including the entire top 20.

Fellow NFL legend J.J. Watt, who ribbed Brady with a retirement joke Wednesday, likely will join the greatest quarterback of all-time in Canton the same year.

More NFL:

Buccaneers Rebuild? Patriots Should Seek Potential Trade Offers
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports Images
Retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady, head coach Bill Belichick
Previous Article

Tom Brady Shares Flood Of Patriots Memories After Retirement
Retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady
Next Article

Serena Williams Trolls Tom Brady’s Retirement Post On Instagram

Picked For You

Related