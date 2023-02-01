When NFL Legend Tom Brady Is Eligible For Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the National Football League on Wednesday morning, and fortunately for all the Brady followers and New England Patriots fans there’s no debate as to when the legendary quarterback will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Brady is eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028. The seven-time Super Bowl champion undoubtedly is a first-ballot selection, which means it’s fair to set your calendars for summer 2028 and a trip to Canton, Ohio.

The Hall’s official Twitter account Wednesday indicated much of the same calling 2028 “a year worth noting.”

As of this morning, @TomBrady has also played in 18% of all Super Bowls. pic.twitter.com/IG9TDteWtO — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 1, 2023

According to Future Football Legends, well over half of their Top 100 were enshrined on the first ballot, including the entire top 20.

Fellow NFL legend J.J. Watt, who ribbed Brady with a retirement joke Wednesday, likely will join the greatest quarterback of all-time in Canton the same year.