Warriors Give Discouraging Injury Update On Superstar Steph Curry

While much attention in NBA circles Sunday was paid to Kyrie Irving getting traded to the Dallas Mavericks, more injury information was revealed about one of the league’s top players.

And it wasn’t exactly the best of news for Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, who left Saturday’s win over the Mavericks in the third quarter with a left lower leg ailment.

The Warriors announced the severity of Curry’s injury a day later stating that the four-time NBA champion and reigning Finals MVP suffered partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane as well as a contusion to his lower leg.

There’s no definitive return date set yet for Curry as the Warriors will have “additional clarity on a potential timeline” soon. ESPN reported Curry is expected to be out through the All-Star break in mid-February.

But it appears the Warriors dodged the worst case scenario as the injury to Curry shouldn’t be season-ending.

“The good news is he’s going to be back ? it’s not an injury that’ll keep him out all season,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Sunday, per ESPN’s Kendra Andrews. “He’s going to come back this season, hopefully sooner than later.”

The defending champion Warriors are now in a tricky spot with 29 games left in their regular season and fighting for a playoff spot in a log-jammed Western Conference. As of 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Golden State sits tied for seventh place with a 27-26 record, which is only a half game better than the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans, who are deadlocked in 10th.