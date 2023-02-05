Reported Kyrie Irving Trade To Mavericks Had Social Media Buzzing

A week off from the NFL meant the NBA and Kyrie Irving took center stage in a big way Sunday.

Just a couple days after Irving requested a trade from the Nets, Brooklyn gave in to the demands of the disgruntled star guard by sending him to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and three draft picks.

How quickly a deal came together after Irving’s request became public certainly surprised many, especially after the Nets weren’t able to find a suitable trade partner for Irving this past summer.

The Nets trading Irving got social media buzzing as there was plenty of reaction to the eight-time All-Star moving on to the fourth team of his NBA career. While some on Twitter poked fun at what a dumpster fire of a tenure Irving had with the Nets, others took aim at the Los Angeles Lakers, who were pegged as a favorite to land Irving but lost out on pairing him with former teammate LeBron James.

The biggest fail in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/uBbHFQPGrr — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) February 5, 2023

Lakers fans rn ? pic.twitter.com/Js8U9rq4I9 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 5, 2023

?LeBron, Luka got Kyrie? pic.twitter.com/0cbPvv95Fm — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) February 5, 2023

Even current and former players weighed in on the trade, noting how quickly things can change in the NBA, which provides an immense entertainment factor for all those who follow the league.