Why Celtics-Lakers Heated Rivalry Is Best In NBA History

When the NBA schedule comes out each year, it’s a priority to circle when the Boston Celtics will face the Los Angeles Lakers.

It doesn’t matter if the two illustrious franchises are title contenders that season or headed for the lottery, the heated rivalry between the Celtics and Lakers has stood the test of time.

There’s a reason for that, as Boston and Los Angeles have the perfect foundational piece for hated rivals: Success at one another’s expense.

The Celtics and Lakers have squared off in the NBA Finals an eye-popping 12 times in their history, doing so once in 1959 when the Lakers were still in Minneapolis. Boston absolutely dominated Los Angeles in the 1960s, prevailing five times over the Lakers in the decade alone with the title at stake.

That had to fill those who supported the Lakers, and the organization itself, with plenty of animosity and jealously. It’s almost as if the Celtics were torturing the Lakers as successful seasons came and went with them having to continuously watch Boston snatch the ultimate prize away and celebrate.

After eight straight losses in the NBA Finals to the Celtics, the Lakers finally exorcised demons and knocked their rival down a peg in 1985. For the first time, the Celtics lost the championship on their home floor. That surely didn’t sit well with those in Boston.

The 1985 championship for the Lakers was the beginning of Los Angeles winning three out of its last four NBA Finals matchups it has had against the Celtics. The Celtics still lead the overall series, 9-3.