How Celtics Great Kevin Garnett Changed NBA Landscape Not Once But Twice

There was doubt surrounding Kevin Garnett in June of 1995. How could there not have been?

A rail-thin, 6-foot-11 teenager from South Carolina who was only months removed from finishing his senior year on the court at Farragut Academy in Chicago was making a massive leap that not a single player had taken in nearly 20 years.

But Garnett forged ahead anyways, going straight from high school to the unforgiving cold world of the NBA. Garnett at that time was a rarity. Not because of his superb athletic talent or undeniable basketball instincts — the NBA had for sure already seen those — but due to his willingness to accept an enormous challenge that everyone seemed to bypass.

Moses Malone was the first to successfully go from high school to the NBA, doing so in 1974. Darryl Dawkins and lesser-known Bill Willoughby followed in subsequent years. Shawn Kemp got drafted in 1989 but he gets excluded from this conversation because although he never played a college basketball game, he did attend college. So, after Malone, Dawkins and Willoughby, the high school pipeline completely dried up.

That’s where Garnett is different. For much that can be said about his Hall of Famer career from his intensity to his leadership to his unique skill set, the Big Ticket as he became known was a trailblazer in more ways than one.

Little did the Minnesota Timberwolves know when they selected Garnett at No. 5 overall in the 1995 NBA Draft, they, alongside Garnett, had just ushered in the “prep-to-pros” generation.

Garnett opened the door for elite high school basketball players to make the same seismic leap he did. They came in droves, at times, guided by the path Garnett created. Some had success, even becoming some of the best players the NBA has ever seen, while others flamed out in a matter of years.