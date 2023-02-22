Revisiting Paul Pierce’s Wheelchair Exit In 2008 Celtics-Lakers NBA Finals

The story of Paul Pierce’s infamous wheelchair incident in the 2008 NBA Finals has morphed over time, but what actually happened to the Boston Celtics legend on that fateful night in June?

The facts of the situation are fairly simple.

The Celtics were taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals. Pierce, who entered the matchup averaging 19 points per game in the playoffs for a historically dominant Boston squad, took over to start the second half of the game and pull the Celtics within four midway through the third quarter. That is when disaster seemed to strike.

Celtics teammate Kendrick Perkins crashed into Pierce’s leg in an attempt to block a Kobe Bryant jumper, sending the 10-time All-Star to the floor in a heap. Pierce would be carried to the tunnel by Brian Scalabrine and Tony Allen, before being wheeled to the Celtics locker room in visible pain.

Less than two minutes of game time later, Pierce would jog back out onto the court and put together one of the most iconic performances in Celtics history. Back-to-back threes put Boston back in front and allowed them to eventually pull away with a Game 1 victory on their way to Banner 17.

So where’s the confusion?

Well, some have questioned the reason for Pierce’s absence, given it was so dramatic yet so short. The man himself has even flip-flopped when answering questions regarding the most infamous night of his career.