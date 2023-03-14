NFL Rumors: Jets’ Receiver Pursuit Adds Fuel To Aaron Rodgers Chase

The Jets have a strong reciever room as it is, but as they potentially near a deal to land Aaron Rodgers, they could also be arranging a deal for one of the quarterback’s favorite targets.

New York is working on reaching a deal with Packers free agent receiver Allen Lazard, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday, citing sources. According to Schefter, the Jets aren’t the only team involved with Lazard, but if New York can land the wideout, speculation about Rodgers will only intensify.

In fact, Rodgers to the Jets might already be a formality at this point. Longtime NFL insider Trey Wingo on Monday reported it was essentially a done deal, although nothing had been officially hammered out. This Lazard report might help explain why nothing is set in stone yet, as there might be multiple balls in the air for Rodgers and the Jets.

The Lazard speculation does support a nugget from Pro Football Talk on Monday night. PFT’s Mike Florio has also heard a Rodgers deal is all but done, adding the scoop “hit our radar screen because Rodgers is involved in trying to persuade one or more free agents to the Jets.” Lazard definitely fits that bill, and it’s worth wondering whether fellow free agents and Rodgers confidants Randall Cobb and Robert Tonyan — both free agents — could be involved, too.

For now, though, all anyone can do is speculate when it comes to Rodgers.