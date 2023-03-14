Jets’ Star Receiver Comes Clean About Aaron Rodgers Tweets

Garrett Wilson, like so many others, thought Aaron Rodgers green-lit a trade to the Jets on Monday.

Unfortunately for New York’s star wide receiver, he’ll have to keep waiting for the future Hall of Fame quarterback’s decision.

Amid the flurry of moves on the first unofficial day of NFL free agency, longtime sports pundit Trey Wingo reported a Rodgers trade to the Jets was “done.” Wingo’s report was aggregated by countless outlets and media members including Dov Kleiman, who runs a popular NFL Twitter account.

Wilson didn’t overtly celebrate Rodgers joining New York, but he excitedly fired off a pair of tweets expressing his immense happiness — a clear sign that the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year thought the four-time NFL MVP had become the Jets’ new starting quarterback. But Monday’s news cycle eventually slowed down and a legitimate Rodgers report never came to fruition, which forced Wilson to own up to his mistake.

“I ain’t gon fake it, I thought ‘Dov’ bro tweet was the news break I was waiting for… smh. Idk anything. Sorry (about) that,” Wilson tweeted Monday night.

Rodgers on Sunday said it “won’t be long” until he chooses between staying with the Green Bay Packers, joining a new team or retiring. The NFL’s new year officially begins Wednesday, which marks the first day free agents can sign the dotted line and trades can be finalized.